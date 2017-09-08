× New Drug and Alcohol Director Named in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties

SCRANTON — Barabra Durkin has been named the new Drug and Alcohol Director for Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties

The was announced by County Commissioner Patrick O’Malley at the Administration Building in downtown Scranton.

Barbara Durkin, a University of Scranton graduate has worked as the Treatment Court Coordinator for the Lackawanna County Treatment court for the past several years.

She hopes this along with her other experience will help her in defeating this crisis in our area

Plans to partner with medical community and giving more access to people who need it

“When individuals come in on an overdose and they are brought back by Narcan or Narlaxone that we can connect them with the appropriate treatment services. It is going to be a challenge but I think it’s a necessary treatment that they need,” said Durkin.