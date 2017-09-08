× Moving Memorial: Weekend Event Honors Peckville Native & Korean War Veterans

It’s a salute to heroes this weekend in one part of Lackawanna County. Two events aimed at honoring the fallen are planned in Jessup. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted both Friday morning.

The first event involves the display of a traveling Korean War Memorial which honors lives lost during that war in the 1950s. The memorial is on display 24 hours a day through Sunday, September 10, at 5 p.m. You can find it at Jessup Hose Company # 2 Carnival Grounds along Hill Street. A special ceremony is also planned to honor both the fallen of the Korean War and veterans from Lackawanna County. It’s planned for Saturday, September 9, on the carnival grounds at 11 a.m. Click here to see the Newswatch 16 story of the memorial’s arrival to our area. Rides for veterans are available to the special ceremony if they live in the Jessup area. You can call 570-815-4655.

The other special activity on tap this weekend in the same area surrounds the 10th annual Sgt Jan Argonish Ride. The volunteers who organize the ride are also hosting the traveling memorial. The motorcycle ride is held in honor of Sgt Argonish from Peckville. He was killed in action in August of 2007.

Registration for the ride is Sunday, September 10, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The ride starts at noon, rain or shine. It’ll start and end at the Jessup Hose Company #2 Carnival Grounds. To pre-register and learn more, click here! Money raised from the ride helps local injured soldiers and veterans in need.