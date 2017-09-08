× ‘I’m Listening’ – Radio Group Raising Suicide, Mental Health Awareness

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — It’s time to talk about mental health and suicide prevention and the folks at Entercom Radio stations are listening.

“I’m Listening” is the name of a national campaign happening this Sunday on radio airwaves everywhere.

The rap artist Logic got a lot of people talking with the song “1-800-273-8255.” The name of that song is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Logic is one of several stars of the music industry taking part in a special program this weekend to highlight mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“It’s a big issue and it’s a quiet issue,” said Michael O’Donnell. “People don’t want to talk about it, there’s a stigma connected to it, and there are a lot of people that need help and they’re not getting it.”

O’Donnell is the operations manager for Entercom Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the company behind 98.5 KRZ, Froggy 101, Max 102, and WILK Newsradio.

He says the two-hour program called “I’m Listening” will air from 10 a.m. until noon this Sunday, September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day, on every Entercom station across the country.

You won’t hear music but instead, on those stations, you’ll hear stars from the music world sharing personal stories about how mental health issues and suicide have touched their lives.

“We also have professionals that are going to be on the show to tell people the help they can reach out for and the people they can find to get the help they need.”

O’Donnell says radio is the perfect medium for “I’m Listening” to hopefully really get people talking.