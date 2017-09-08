× Fans Ready as Penn State, Pitt Renew Rivalry

UNIVERSITY PARK — It’s a big weekend at Penn State; the Nittany Lions will play the Pittsburgh Panthers on their home turf for the first time since the 1990s.

The renewal of the in-state rivalry is already drawing big crowds to Happy Valley.

If you see an RV in Happy Valley during football season, there’s a good chance it is headed to Beaver Stadium.

Born and raised a Penn State football fan, Craig Kissinger from Tamaqua is already tailgating with hundreds of other season ticket holders in preparation for the big game. The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend.

The in-state rivals haven’t played here in Happy Valley since the late 1990s.

“It’s one of those games that you just know it’s going to draw in a crowd,” said Kissinger.

“We played last year but then it’s been a few years before that. Number four in the country I think they need to watch out,” said Jumper Warner from Drums.

The town of tents outside Beaver Stadium is called Nittanyville. In hopes of getting a front row seat on game day, Penn State students can camp out for days before the game.

“I know it’s going to be a like the biggest game. They are calling it the revenge game because we should have beat them last time, but I think this is the time we are going to beat them,” said sophomore Mallee Hornberger.

Hornberger from Williamsport hopes her parents will come to a game soon. She tells us tickets for the PSU/Pitt game were hard to come by.

“So, it’s kind of like an overwhelming feeling. Everyone is just so dedicated to one sport here. It’s insane. I couldn’t imagine going anywhere else so we’re just hoping to win tomorrow,” said Hornberger.

It may be a game that divides the state but there will be much more blue and white here as Pitt and Penn State play at 3:30 p.m. in Happy Valley.