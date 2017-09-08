LIVE High School Football Scores
Delaware Valley vs Wyoming Valley West

Posted 11:42 pm, September 8, 2017, by

Delaware escaped Valley View last week, scoring in the final minute of play, while the Spartans were stunned, 17-15 by Hazleton. Both teams have pointed to this game as a "must win" to gauge where their 2017 seasons might end up

