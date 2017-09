× Cash 5 Lottery Winner Sold in Berwick

BERWICK — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for Thursday was sold in Columbia County.

The winning ticket was sold at Fresh ‘N Quik on N. Market Street in Berwick.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 10, 18, 27, 36, 41 — to win $600,000.

The retailer earns a $5,000 selling bonus.