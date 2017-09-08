× Arrest Made in Connection with Robbery at Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE — Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery at Susquehanna University in Snyder County nearly two weeks ago.

Police say 19-year-old Rasheed Hill faces theft, assault, and other charges after that incident in Selinsgrove.

Selinsgrove police say Hill and another suspect roughed up a student in a dorm.

According to police, they plan to arrest at least one other person after the robbery in Snyder County.