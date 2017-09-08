LIVE High School Football Scores
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Abington Heights Teachers and District At Odds Over Contracts

Posted 6:29 pm, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 06:28PM, September 8, 2017

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- The union representing teachers in the Abington Heights School District has rejected the district's latest contract offer.

Both sides met on Thursday and the district in the Clarks Summit area offered teachers a 2% pay raise and asked teachers to pay $80 a month for health care.

The union rejected the offer and countered with an offer seeking a 2.5% salary increase for the teachers and no changed to the health care for one year.

If a contract agreement is not reached by next week, teachers in Abington Heights say they will strike Tuesday, September 12th.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment