Abington Heights Teachers and District At Odds Over Contracts

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- The union representing teachers in the Abington Heights School District has rejected the district's latest contract offer.

Both sides met on Thursday and the district in the Clarks Summit area offered teachers a 2% pay raise and asked teachers to pay $80 a month for health care.

The union rejected the offer and countered with an offer seeking a 2.5% salary increase for the teachers and no changed to the health care for one year.

If a contract agreement is not reached by next week, teachers in Abington Heights say they will strike Tuesday, September 12th.