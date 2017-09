Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- An SUV slammed into a house in Scranton on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened in the city's south side around 3:45 p.m.

The SUV went up the steps and into the front porch of the home on Genet Street.

Authorities tell WNEP there were no injuries and no one was inside the home at the time of the crash in Lackawanna County.