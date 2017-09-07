Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Schuylkill County Celebrates First Ever Ted Twardzik Day

Posted 10:54 pm, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53PM, September 7, 2017

SHENANDOAH -- Thursday marked the first ever Ted Twardzik day in Schuylkill County.

Thursday evening, dozens gathered at Girard Park in Shenandoah to honor Twardzik, who founded Mrs. T's Pierogies in 1952.

He died in November at the age of 89.

The borough decided to mark Thursday, which would have been Mr. Twardzik's 90th birthday.

"He was well appreciated, better than anyone," said Donner Baker, an employee for over 40 years.

There were pierogies for everyone to eat and a documentary about Ted Twardzik's life was shown to all in attendance in Schuylkill County.

 

