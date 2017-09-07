Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Part of Gertrude Hawk to be Sold to Swiss Chocolate Company

Posted 4:05 pm, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09PM, September 7, 2017

DUNMORE — The owners of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in Lackawanna County have decided to sell off part of the company.

In a statement, the chocolate maker says its ingredients division is being sold to Barry Callebaut, the leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products in the world.

No jobs will be lost and the sale will not affect the retail, fundraising, and wholesale divisions of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates headquartered in Dunmore.

