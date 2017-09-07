Memorial Stadium Reopens After Nearly a Month of Repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Memorial Stadium has been closed for the first two weeks of the high school football season.

That's problematic in and of itself but considering that four high schools, Coughlin, Meyers, GAR and Holy Redeemer, all play their home games at Memorial Stadium made for a scheduling nightmare and several games had to be moved to other sites.

Now, the old girl is back in action, after construction has been completed.

Nanticoke and GAR kicked off a game on Thursday night in a Wyoming Valley Conference clash.

It was structural problems that forced the closure of the stadium for the past two weeks.

Years of wear and tear on the elevated walkway and the entrance to the locker room tunnels led them to become hazardous.

Crews worked for the past month but the repairs are only temporary. Just enough to get the stadium back in shape for Thursday night's start of week three.

Memorial Stadium has been in south Wilkes-Barre since 1930 and has hosted some pretty important games over the years.

However, it's right next door to Meyers High School which is set to be closed and eventually demolished in the next few years, leaving the future of Memorial Stadium in question.

District officials are on record as saying they want to save and refurbish it but right now they are just happy to have it open again.