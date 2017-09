Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- The driver of a Luzerne County Transit Authority bus was taken to the hospital after a crash just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say the bus ended up in a ditch after the driver lost control on a curve along North Township Boulevard near Pittston.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

