Lackawanna County Welcomes Traveling Korean War Memorial

JESSUP -- A special tribute to veterans of the Korean War is being held in Lackawanna this week.

The Jessup Hose Company is hosting the traveling Korea War Memorial on Hill Street.

The memorial, which opened Thursday evening, stands more than 120 feet long and 50 feet wide.

WNEP spoke with one of its founders who has a military background of her own.

"I was raised as an army brat all through school and it's in my blood. It's one thing to say I support my troops and I support our military. It's another thing to actually do it. So this is what we do to show our support," said Jeannie Ignash.

The memorial will be on display in Jessup through Sunday at 5 p.m.

There will also be a special ceremony here Saturday at 11 a.m. to honor the more than 70 veterans from Lackawanna County who were killed or missing in action in the Korean War.