× Driver Killed in Wyoming County Wreck

LEMON TOWNSHIP — A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Wyoming County.

According to state police, two vehicles collided around 5 p.m. on Route 29 in Lemon Township, outside Tunkhannock.

Troopers said one driver, Chad Yakoski, 41, from Mehoopany, died from his injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the other driver or what led to the crash.