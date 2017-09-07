Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Daycare Owner Sentenced for Producing Child Pornography

Posted 6:14 pm, September 7, 2017, by

PITTSTON -- A daycare owner in New Jersey was sentenced on Thursday for exchanging pornographic pictures with several children including a 12-year-old girl from Pittston.

Hubert Young will spend 25 years in prison.

The man from New Jersey pleaded guilty to creating two Facebook accounts, posing as a teenager, and pressuring victims to send him sexual pictures.

When they tried to stop, he threatened to post the images online.

Authorities say the girl from Luzerne County was one of at least 12 victims from Pennsylvania and three other states.

 

 

