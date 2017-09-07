College Student From Scranton Evacuates Florida University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA -- One of the countless people forced to leave Florida is a college student from Lackawanna County.

WNEP saw Joshua Bozym, Scranton, at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County when he arrived home.

Bozym is a sophomore biology major at Nova Southeastern University in the Fort Lauderdale Area.

He told WNEP that his school ordered a mandatory evacuation this week.

Bozym says the dorms can only handle a category two hurricane.

"My room, I look at the roof, and I could have my windows shattered and the buildings could be destroyed," said Bozym.

Bozym has been told by his school to stay in Scranton for a week but he expects to be here longer if Hurricane Irma stays on course to hit Florida.