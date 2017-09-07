College Student From Scranton Evacuates Florida University

AVOCA -- One of the countless people forced to leave Florida is a college student from Lackawanna County.
WNEP saw Joshua Bozym, Scranton, at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County when he arrived home.
Bozym is a sophomore biology major at Nova Southeastern University in the Fort Lauderdale Area.
He told WNEP that his school ordered a mandatory evacuation this week.
Bozym says the dorms can only handle a category two hurricane.
"My room, I look at the roof, and I could have my windows shattered and the buildings could be destroyed," said Bozym.
Bozym has been told by his school to stay in Scranton for a week but he expects to be here longer if Hurricane Irma stays on course to hit Florida.
41.337933 -75.724640