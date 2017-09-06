Teachers Consider Strikes in Two Districts in Lackwanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Students went back to class Wednesday in the Scranton and Abington Heights School Districts -- two districts where there has been talk of teachers going on strike.

Teachers in the Abington Heights School District have set a strike date of September 12. School officials wrote on the district's web site that a strike could be as short as a day or extend until the end of September.

A strike is not as imminent for students in Scranton. This was the first day of school there.

Scranton teachers start the year with an expired contract and the teachers' union has voted to authorize a strike, but a strike date has not yet been set.

Both looming strikes, in Scranton and the Abington Heights School District, could be resolved before teachers hit the picket lines with last-minute contract negotiations.

That's an outcome parents we talked to are hoping for.