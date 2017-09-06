× Stabbing Suspect’s Family Reportedly Asked Him to go to Rehab

WILKES-BARRE — A dinnertime stabbing left a man facing charges in the Diamond City.

Jovanni Tecayehuatl, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, is accused of stabbing his step-father in the chest with a kitchen knife over the weekend, according to court paperwork.

Family members told police that Tecayehuatl got upset after they tried to convince him to check into rehab for drug abuse.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

The victim is expected to recover.