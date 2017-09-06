× Signups Underway For 27th Annual Race For The Cure In Scranton

The “Race For The Cure” is less than two weeks away! The 27th annual event is organized by a group of volunteers and the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Although the actual race is Saturday, September 16, organizers are encouraging people to signup now to either run, walk, or be a “virtual participant” by donating online.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Wednesday and spotlighted the changes to the course this year.

To signup, head here!

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the race which helps in the fight against breast cancer. 75 % of the proceeds remain local to fund education, screening and treatment programs. The other 25 % funds Susan G. Komen national research.

Newswatch 16 This Morning’s Tom Williams & Mindi Ramsey are the emcees of this year’s Race For The Cure.