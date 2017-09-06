× Rabid Kitten Found in Wyoming County

LACEYVILLE — A kitten found in Wyoming County has tested positive for rabies.

Officials with the Department of Health said the long-haired gray kitten was found along State Route 3001 in Laceyville on Saturday.

Anyone who may have been bitten by the kitten or may have been exposed to its saliva is asked to contact the Susquehanna County State Health Center Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 570-278-3889. For after hours or to call toll-free, call 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

If you suspect your pet came into contact with the rabid kitten, call your veterinarian.