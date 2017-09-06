× Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company Out of Service

POCONO SUMMIT — A fire company in the Poconos is no longer allowed to respond to emergencies.

The Monroe County district attorney is asking questions about possible financial mismanagement at the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company.

Douglas Soller lives right around the corner from the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company in Tobyhanna Township. When he heard Tobyhanna Township is no longer allowing that fire company to respond to calls, he was concerned.

“If there’s a fire, I don’t know where the closest fire company would be to come,” Soller said.

Tobyhanna township manager John Jablowski says while the township appreciates volunteer firefighters, supervisors had to make this tough decision.

“We have asked on numerous occasions for financial records from the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company. We have yet to receive adequate financial statements from 2015,” Jablowski said.

We stopped by the fire company to see what they had to say about this but the doors were locked. A woman inside yelled through the window, ‘we have no comment.”’

Over the years, taxpayers in Tobyhanna Township have provided more than $1 million to the Pocono Summit VFC. The township manager says the public has a right to expect that money is used appropriately.

“When there is not proper accounting of public monies, that leads to concern,” Jablowski said.

He added that residents and business owners should not worry about having emergency coverage. Several months ago, the township started working with other fire companies in the area to come up with a permanent plan.

“Let me be crystal clear. At no time will anyone be without fire service coverage in Tobyhanna Township,” said Jablowski.

Tobyhanna Township's manager says communities will still have continued fire coverage due to agreements with other nearby departments. pic.twitter.com/Yh4qlU2q0E — Laurie Monteforte (@lmonteforte) September 6, 2017

From now on, Tobyhanna Township Fire Company and Mount Pocono Fire Company will work together on all incidents in Pocono Summit.

Jablowski says that agreement gives the community more coverage than it ever had.

It’s unclear what will happen to the fire company building and equipment. They’re owned by the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company but the township believes since the fire company used taxpayer money, the township may be able to get it back. Lawyers are looking into the issue.