HAZLE TOWNSHIP — State police have released a security camera image of two men suspected in a robbery near Hazleton.

The robbery happened last month at Goodfellas Ice Cream Parlor on Route 940 in Hazle Township.

Troopers said the two men threatened a worker and got away with about $500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police-Hazleton Barracks at 570-459-3890.