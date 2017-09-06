× PA Police Department Asks “Local Prankster” to Stop Tying Red ‘It’ Balloons to Sewer Grates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Lititz Police are requesting that a “local prankster” not place balloons on grates, similar to a movie that is coming to theaters in a few days.

Lititz Police posted this on their Facebook page:

It reads:

A certain movie is coming to theaters in two days, and a local prankster took it upon themselves to promote the movie……………we give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again. If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, search “It” and watch the preview, but we suggest watching the preview with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low 😀

The prankster’s motivation may have been a recent Community Awareness Bulletin released by Pennsylvania State Police.

In the bulletin, state police warned of a potential resurgence of “creepy clown” sightings like those reported in Pennsylvania and around the country last fall.

The Lititz Police Department’s fun didn’t stop there. After their original post went viral, they followed up with this tongue-in-cheek one:

Sooooo our Red Balloon and “IT” post we posted earlier today took on a life its own(no pun intended), and now due to widespread media coverage all over the country and intense public scrutiny and outcry, we have turned the investigation over to our Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation and prosecution of the person(s), errr ah, “thing” responsible. CID wasted no time springing into action, here’s one of them checking for fingerprints with their ever so handy can of “duster.” Don’t worry everyone, we’ll have the person or “thing” responsible in custody in no time, these guys really know what they’re doing! P.S. Don’t tell them that Clowns wear gloves, we want to see how long this keeps them occupied!

“It” will debut in theaters this Friday, September 8.