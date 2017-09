ARCHBALD — State police in Dunmore are searching for a man accused of breaking into homes in Lackawanna County.

Dana Skeen Jr. of Carbondale is wanted for home invasion, robbery, and burglaries in Greenfield Township and the Archbald area.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Dunmore at 570-963-3156 or Archbald police at 570-876-0426 or 570-342-9111.