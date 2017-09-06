Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Frank Sheptock Takes The (2-0) Bulldogs To Wyoming Area On Friday Night

Posted 10:40 pm, September 6, 2017

Berwick lost Quarterback Jared Marshman to a broken ankle in the summer, but they haven't lost a game through the first two weeks. The Defense carried the Bulldogs past Hazleton Area and Dallas with Wyoming Area ahead in week three.

