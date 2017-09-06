× 90-Year-Old Woman Killed in Hit and Run in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK — A 90-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Wyoming County.

Authorities said Maxine Stroka was taking out her garbage on West Tioga Street in Tunkhannock when she was hit.

Police say the driver, John Hanyen, 55, of Milan, got out of the car to see what happened, then got back in and sped off.

Hanyen is charged with DUI and homicide by vehicle.

He’s locked up in Wyoming County.