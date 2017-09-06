Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

1.6M Chests of Drawers Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Serious Tip-Over, Entrapment Hazards

Posted 4:03 pm, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 04:02PM, September 6, 2017

PHOTO: Consumer Product Safety Commission

WASHINGTON — 1.6 million Mainstays chests of drawers have been recalled after a report that one of the pieces of furniture tipped over onto a four-year-old.

According to the CSPC, the recalled chests of drawers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children

This recall involves Mainstays four-drawer chests of drawers with plastic drawer glides and a single decorative pull on each drawer sold at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide and online at Walmart.com from April 2009 through May 2016 for about $60.

The composite wood chests were sold in six colors: alder, black forest, white, weathered oak, walnut and ruby red. The chests measure 40 5/16 inches high by 27 11/16 inches wide by 14 11/16 inches deep.

Model numbers included in the recall are 5412012WP, 5412301WP, 5412328WP, 5412015WY, 5412301WY, 5412012PCOM, 5412015PCOM, 5412026PCOM, 5412213PCOM, 5412214PCOM, 5412301PCOM, 5412317PCOM, and 5412328PCOM. The model number is printed on the instruction manual.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access.

Contact Ameriwood for a free repair kit that includes a wall anchoring device and feet for the unit.

Consumers who require additional installation guidance should contact Ameriwood toll-free at 877-222-7460 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.Ameriwood.com and click on Support for more information.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s