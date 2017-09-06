1.6M Chests of Drawers Sold at Walmart Recalled Due to Serious Tip-Over, Entrapment Hazards

According to the CSPC, the recalled chests of drawers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children

This recall involves Mainstays four-drawer chests of drawers with plastic drawer glides and a single decorative pull on each drawer sold at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide and online at Walmart.com from April 2009 through May 2016 for about $60.

The composite wood chests were sold in six colors: alder, black forest, white, weathered oak, walnut and ruby red. The chests measure 40 5/16 inches high by 27 11/16 inches wide by 14 11/16 inches deep.

Model numbers included in the recall are 5412012WP, 5412301WP, 5412328WP, 5412015WY, 5412301WY, 5412012PCOM, 5412015PCOM, 5412026PCOM, 5412213PCOM, 5412214PCOM, 5412301PCOM, 5412317PCOM, and 5412328PCOM. The model number is printed on the instruction manual.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access.