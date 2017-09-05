This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Team River Runner & Suskie Bassmasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Beltzville State Park to meet Team River Runner-Lehigh Valley and the newest addition to the park that's making it easier for those with a disability to launch their kayak. Plus we'll fish the Susquehanna River with members of Suskie Bassmasters and explain what they've done to earn themselves a distinguished award. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.