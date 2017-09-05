Talkback 16: Trump Ends DACA, Effects of Harvey

Posted 6:33 pm, September 5, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include President Trump's reversal of the "Dreamers" citizenship plan, higher gasoline prices because of Hurricane Harvey, and how Harvey has brought out the best in people.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s