Snyder County Man Nabbed after Burglary, Chase near Harrisburg

Posted 2:44 pm, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 02:46PM, September 5, 2017

SWATARA TOWNSHIP – A man from Snyder County faces a long list of charges after a burglary and police chase near Harrisburg.

Police in Swatara Township, near Harrisburg, said Christopher Land, 40, of Beavertown, led them on a chase through parts of Dauphin County early Monday in a stolen van.

Police said Land broke into a business and was burglarizing the place when police arrived and the pursuit began. He was arrested after crashing in Harrisburg.

Land is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, theft, drug possession, and fleeing police.

