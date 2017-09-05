× Neighborhood Park Receives Federal Grant

SCRANTON — A dilapidated park in Scranton may soon be getting the help neighbors say it’s needed for decades. McLain Park in Scranton’s north end is the recipient of a hefty federal grant.

McLain Park in Scranton’s north end is known best by the name of the avenue it’s on – Rockwell. The kids who use it say more than its name has been forgotten.

“The slide over there is cracked, someone could get hurt, the monkey bars, the little things, they`re not fixed all the way, that could use a fixer upper,” said 13-year-old Natalia Lugo.

Neighbors along Rockwell Avenue told Newswatch 16 it’s been about 30 years since there were any major improvements at McLain Park.

But, that will soon change. The North Scranton Neighborhood Association has received a grant to mend broken fences, install new walkways, and fix the play ground.

“The kiddie playground is showing its age, termites got to the one part and tore it up and they`ve had to take sections down,” said neighbor Eric Myers.

Myers and his son, JP, know the park well. They’ve lived across the street from it for 23 years. The $200,000 federal grant won’t benefit them directly because the kids are grown. But, they want their neighborhood park to live up to their memories of it.

JP Myers’ Eagle Scout project seven years ago was the last time McLain Park saw any work.

“I grew up over there, I was over there almost every day, and having a new park, the young kids, the younger generation can now use that park and do the same thing we did, grow up over there,” JP said.

Members of the North Scranton Neighborhood Association said the major improvements likely won’t happen until next year.