Kids Recognized for Fundraising Effort for Community Pool

FORTY FORT -- Some children were recognized in Luzerne County Tuesday night for their work to support the community pool.

Forty Fort borough council presented the group with citizenship awards at a council meeting.

The kids organized several fundraisers this summer and ended up raising more than $1,000 to help pay for the restoration of the Forty Fort pool.

The kids say they even surprised themselves with how much they were able to raise.

"Yeah, I thought this year alone we would only raise like a little more than half of what we really did raise. I mean I wasn't expecting over a thousand dollars," said Aaron Girvan of Forty Fort.

Their parents tell Newswatch 16 the kids came up with the idea to raise money for the pool in Luzerne County all by themselves.

