Gas Leak Forces Personal Care Home Residents Out

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP -- Dozens of residents were forced out of an assisted living facility in Northumberland County by a gas leak Tuesday morning.

All 71 residents at Serenity Gardens were forced out and taken to a nearby church. That's after about 2,000 pounds of propane leaked into the air at the personal care facility.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the regional director at Serenity Gardens, the facility is getting a new roof. A contractor running a forklift ran over one of the main lines causing the propane leak. To keep the residents safe, they were taken to nearby Holy Angels Church in Kulpmont.

the community pulled together to help. Mount Carmel Area School District sent buses over to transport residents. Area Services out of Shamokin brought ambulances for the residents in wheelchairs and then set up their oxygen tanks.

Employees came in on their days off.

The center's regional director says that while removing 71 people is not easy, they had an emergency plan in place.

"We review it quarterly to make sure the teams know about how the evacuation is supposed to be and it paid off," said Lisa Sikes, Cardinal Senior Management.

The residents are making their way back to Serenity Gardens Tuesday afternoon.

All of the doors and windows are open so the building has been airing out for a few hours. Employees are treating the residents to "Junk Food Tuesday." They had McDonald's Tuesday morning and fried chicken for lunch.