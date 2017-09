Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOCANAQUA -- Flames tore through a home in Luzerne County early Tuesday morning. The family that lived there lost its home to the fire.

All five people and their two dogs escaped the flames on Jeanette Street in Mocanaqua just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They're staying with neighbors.

Authorities haven't said how that early morning fire got its start here in Luzerne County.