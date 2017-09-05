Fire Company Collecting to Help Hurricane Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP -- A fire department in Pike County is pitching in to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Members of the Greeley Volunteer Fire Company held a bucket drive Monday to collect money for flooding victims in Texas.

volunteers say they feel a personal tie to Texas since their fire truck is originally from the Lone Star State.

Members tell us they wanted to help in some way.

"We always do this; every holiday (we) help collect money for our department, and you know, definitely them down there need it more than we do," said First Assistant Fire Chief William McKinnell.

The fire chief says he's still working on how to get the money to flood victims in Texas.