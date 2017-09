× Crash Closes Road in Scranton

SCRANTON – A crash closed a stretch of road in Scranton Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Moosic Street (Route 307) near the overpass of Interstate 81.

Two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles rolled over.

It happened in an area where crews were doing road work.

No word on injuries yet, but police and fire fighters are on scene. pic.twitter.com/RsqDxqk0JR — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) September 5, 2017

There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.