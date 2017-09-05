Coors Light ‘Dream Trip to the Rockies’ Contest

Drink. Snap. Post. Win.

Coors Light wants to send you and a friend on on a dream trip to The Rockies!

Look for the special Coors Light display at any of 50 participating locations in Northeast PA.

Snap a selfie with a Coors Light, then post it on Instagram with #CoorsLightDrinkSnapPostWin between September 6, 2017 and December 3. 2017.

Weekly winners get a Coors Light fridge and we’re sending one grand prize winner on an all-expenses-paid trip from Northeast PA to Denver, Colorado!

Coors Light – drink. snap. post. win.. Whatever your mountain, climb on.

Official Rules

Participating Locations: