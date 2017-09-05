Coors Light ‘Dream Trip to the Rockies’ Contest

Drink. Snap. Post. Win.
Coors Light wants to send you and a friend on on a dream trip to The Rockies!
Look for the special Coors Light display at any of 50 participating locations in Northeast PA.
Snap a selfie with a Coors Light, then post it on Instagram with #CoorsLightDrinkSnapPostWin between September 6, 2017 and December 3. 2017.
Weekly winners get a Coors Light fridge and we’re sending one grand prize winner on an all-expenses-paid trip from Northeast PA to Denver, Colorado!
Coors Light – drink. snap. post. win.. Whatever your mountain, climb on.
Participating Locations:
- River Grille- Plains
- Vesuvio’s- Wilkes Barre
- Senuna’s- Wilkes Barre
- Dukey’s- Wilkes Barre
- Thirst T’s- Olyphant
- Red Mill- Pittston
- Oak Street Express- Taylor
- The NYX’S- Clarks Summit
- The Vault- Scranton
- Charlie B’s- Plains
- Tony’s Pizza Cellar- Pittston
- Arena Bar & Grill – Wilkes Barre
- Whiskey Business- Wilkes Barre
- Ale Mary’s- Scranton
- Level’s – Scranton
- Chacko’s Lanes- Wilkes Barre
- Fiddler’s Green- Larksville
- Palmerton Hotel- Palmerton
- Beltzville Bar- Beltzville
- Blue Mountain Pub- Palmerton
- Valerio’s Pizza & Pub- Albrightsville
- Murphy’s – Swoyersville
- The Hayloft- Lawton
- Excalibur- New Milford
- Old Tyme Charley’s- Plains
- BackDrafts- Lake Ariel
- R-Place on 590- Hamlin
- Twisted Rail Tavern- Honesdale