Coors Light ‘Dream Trip to the Rockies’ Contest

Posted 4:06 pm, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:40AM, September 1, 2017

Drink. Snap. Post. Win.

Coors Light wants to send you and a friend on on a dream trip to The Rockies!

Look for the special Coors Light display at any of 50 participating locations in Northeast PA.

Snap a selfie with a Coors Light, then post it on Instagram with #CoorsLightDrinkSnapPostWin between September 6, 2017 and December 3. 2017.

Weekly winners get a Coors Light fridge and we’re sending one grand prize winner on an all-expenses-paid trip from Northeast PA to Denver, Colorado!

Coors Light – drink. snap. post. win.. Whatever your mountain, climb on.

Official Rules

Participating Locations:

  • River Grille- Plains
  • Vesuvio’s- Wilkes Barre
  • Senuna’s- Wilkes Barre
  • Dukey’s- Wilkes Barre
  • Thirst T’s- Olyphant
  • Red Mill- Pittston
  • Oak Street Express- Taylor
  • The NYX’S- Clarks Summit
  • The Vault- Scranton
  • Charlie B’s- Plains
  • Tony’s Pizza Cellar- Pittston
  • Arena Bar & Grill – Wilkes Barre
  • Whiskey Business- Wilkes Barre
  • Ale Mary’s- Scranton
  • Level’s  – Scranton
  • Chacko’s Lanes- Wilkes Barre
  • Fiddler’s Green- Larksville
  • Palmerton Hotel- Palmerton
  • Beltzville Bar-  Beltzville
  • Blue Mountain Pub- Palmerton
  • Valerio’s Pizza & Pub- Albrightsville
  • Murphy’s  – Swoyersville
  • The Hayloft- Lawton
  • Excalibur- New Milford
  • Old Tyme Charley’s- Plains
  • BackDrafts- Lake Ariel
  • R-Place on 590- Hamlin
  • Twisted Rail Tavern- Honesdale

