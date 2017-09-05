× Clothing Hurricane Harvey’s Victims

SCRANTON — It’s hard not to hurt when you see images of the damage left by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Some people here in our area see them and react.

“With all of the pictures and the visions that we have seen on the news, these people have lost everything, from infants to older people sitting nursing homes, babies being born who have nothing. so, I think it’s great that the Enchanted Elephant is able to donate all of these clothes,” said Davida Sweeney.

Big piles of little clothes covered Enchanted Elephant on Boulevard Avenue. The employees spent their day packing up merchandise that will be donated to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“It’s been crazy, there’s a lot to do,” said Gina Perry. “We have to keep track of all the merchandise we’re sending, and then like, deciding what to send, too, because they really need everything.”

Perry says they received the call from another children’s company they work with. Enchanted Elephant joined several stores across the country donating children’s clothes.

They first cleared out the sales racks, then made sure they had boys and girls clothes for all age groups totaling thousands of dollars in merchandise.

“Right now, we’re at about 2,000, so, and we still have this pile and another tote that we’re going to go through,” Perry said.

They plan to mail the clothes to Texas by the end of the week.

“It’s just happy here, so even though we’re packing up for a sad cause, we feel good that we’re doing this,” Sweeney added.