With Gas Prices Up, Drivers Welcome Labor Day Budget Help

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP -- With gasoline prices up dramatically in the last week because of Hurricane Harvey, people are trying to stretch their travel dollars as far as they will go.

Members of the Collie Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania are doing what they've been doing on most holiday weekends, for the past 10 years--offering coffee and donuts in exchange for a donation.

On this Labor Day weekend, they've set up at the rest area along Interstate 81 north near Dorrance.

"It's our only fundraiser of the year. This is how we finance our nonprofit organization," said Michael Free.

By the way, you won't find any collies there. The coffee and donut tent is in an area off limits to pets.

This year's Labor Day travel holiday is a little different than the one of 2016. It seems this year, people are talking a lot more about dollars and cents.

According to AAA, gasoline prices are bout fifty cents a gallon higher than they were last Labor Day weekend. Hurricane Harvey closed oil refineries in Texas.

That's why the coffee and donut tent is a popular price. Even with a donation, the food here is still less expensive than donut shops, mini marts, and restaurants.

"Getting low on funds, but that's to be expected. My daughter has been buying most of the gas," said Martha Gorton of Vernon Center, New York.

Gorton is from the Syracuse area and is on the road this Labor Day. She's helping move a daughter back home from Georgia.

Sue Longfellow and her husband are on the road from Florida to New Hampshire. Expensive gasoline can't be avoided.

"We're going to see family. My husband is celebrating his 50th class reunion in New Hampshire," said Sue Longfellow of Edgewater, Florida.

How much will gasoline cost on Longfellow's return trip? Right now, no one knows. It depends on how quickly Houston area refineries can get up and running again.