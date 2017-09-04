LIVE High School Football Scores

Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Team Opens Season With Kotula Title

Posted 6:38 pm, September 4, 2017, by

The Wallenpaupack girls soccer team opened the season by defending their title at the Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic. The Buckhorns beat Lakeland 2-1 in double overtime in the semifinals before defeating Holy Cross 9-1 in the championship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s