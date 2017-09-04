The Wallenpaupack girls soccer team opened the season by defending their title at the Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic. The Buckhorns beat Lakeland 2-1 in double overtime in the semifinals before defeating Holy Cross 9-1 in the championship.
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Team Opens Season With Kotula Title
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Claims Kotula Tournament Title
-
Lakeland Boys Soccer Beats Holy Redeemer 8-5 in Kotula Title
-
7th Annual Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic
-
Wallenpaupack Baseball Advances to State Semifinals
-
Wallenpaupack vs Upper Merion baseball
-
-
Lackawanna Soccer League Media Day
-
Wallenpaupack vs Marple Newtown
-
UPDATE: Minersville Takes State Championship Softball Title
-
Two Week Delay: Lakeland to Start School Late Because of Construction
-
Live Blog: UPDATE — Tunkhannock Defeated in State 4A Softball Championship
-
-
Live Blog: Hazleton Area Defeated By Hempfield in State 6A Softball Championship
-
Live Blog: Williams Valley Finishes as Runner Up in State 1A Softball Championship
-
Live Blog: Pine Grove vs. South Park in State 3A Softball Championship