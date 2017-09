Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE -- A small plane made a rough landing at Williamsport Regional Airport.

A manager at the airport says the plane landed in the grass near the airport just after 3 o'clock.

Two people were on board at the time but no one was injured.

A US Airways flight to Philadelphia was set to take off just as the plane came down. It was delayed about 40 minutes.

The FAA is investigating this afternoon's plane landing in Lycoming County.