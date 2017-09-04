LIVE High School Football Scores

Nittany Lions Using Tommy Stevens in Certain Packages

Posted 6:39 pm, September 4, 2017, by

Penn State dominated Akron in the season opener on Saturday. Most expected that, but something unexpected was how creative they were on offense. particularly with how they used backup quarterback Tommy Stevens. Joe Moorhead ran him out there on multiple sets, even lined up next to Trace McSorley. It's a wrinkle the Nittany Lions say they are really excited about.

