New Bagel Shop Brings Business to Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG -- A new business opened in Lewisburg over the weekend, occupying the building where CVS used to be.

The line inside the new bagel shop on Monday went all the way to the door. They were waiting to get a taste of All Star Bagels, which just opened at the corner of Market and 3rd Streets.

"The grand opening was Saturday and the line was out the door, so I have a feeling this business is going to do very well," said Marilyn Brill of Lewisburg.

"I made my parents work. I had my in-laws working to try to keep up," said owner Andre Garote.

Garote is originally from New Jersey. He tells Newswatch 16 these are "Jersey Style" bagels, also known as water bagels.

"Once they're rolled, they're boiled and then baked," Garote explained.

"We know what New York bagels are and what to expect. We lived in the Philadelphia area, so we're used to that deli lifestyle," said Max Frankel of Lewisburg.

The building has been vacant since CVS left, so people in Lewisburg hope the bagel shop brings more people downtown.

"It's just always phenomenal to get a unique restaurant or store of any kind in downtown Lewisburg," said Susan Warner-Mills of Lewisburg.

"I'm very happy that it has come and I'm excited about a new thing here," said Sally Matthews of Lewisburg.

"We really try to support all the local businesses downtown. It's very important, so it's really great to see a small business like this," Brill said.

All Star Bagels is open seven days a week.