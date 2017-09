× Monroe County Man Dies Weeks After Accident

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP– A man from Monroe County is dead after a crash last month in the Lehigh Valley.

The coroner says 64-year-old John Woloszyn of Chestnuthill Township died at a hospital this morning.

Authorities say Woloszyn crashed into a pole along Route 33 near Bethlehem nearly two weeks ago.

The coroner has ruled the death an accident.