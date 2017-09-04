Man Accused of Killing Temple Student Has Local Criminal Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP -- Joshua Hupperterz, 29, is charged with murdering a Temple University student he met in a Philadelphia bar last week and then bringing her body to Wayne County.

Police arrested Hupperterz this weekend after a three day search for Jenna Burleigh, a Temple University sophomore who was last seen leaving a bar near the college Thursday morning.

The search ended in Wayne County this weekend when clues led police to the home of the accused killer's grandmother. That's where investigators found Burleigh's body.

An autopsy showed she died from the combined effects of blunt trauma and strangulation.

Now, we're learning more about his brief time in our area and his brushes with the law here.

Hupperterz spent two semesters at Lackawanna College in Scranton. During that time, he was charged with drug and alcohol related crimes. Judges in both Wayne and Lackawanna counties ordered him not to drink, take drugs, or go to bars.

Police records trace Hupperterz' criminal record to a three-year period in our area where he lived with his grandmother in the private community of Paupackan Lake near Hawley as well as at an apartment in Scranton.

Hupperterz had DUI arrests in Dunmore and Jefferson Township in 2012 that resulted in convictions.

In 2013, police in Waymart charged him with drug possession. He was later convicted.

In mid 2013, Hupperterz moved from his grandmother's home near Hawley to a basement apartment on Taylor Avenue in Scranton.

When he lived on Taylor Avenue, records show Hupperterz was charged and convicted of what the Scranton Times-Tribune reported as the theft of a keg of beer.

Neighbors call the area quiet.

"In this area, I think the neighborhood is good, so we don't have any problem with the neighborhood," said Hari Kadariya of Scranton.

"This used to be a quiet block. Everything's quiet around here. There's no real trouble. It's a nice neighborhood," said Michael Logan of Scranton.

Hupperterz' ex landlord did not want to discuss the year and a half that the now accused killer rented an apartment. But the landlord did say Hupperterz was destructive and irresponsible.

The landlord says Hupperterz' grandmother in Wayne County kept him out of trouble by paying overdue rent and fixing damage to the apartment.

It was at that grandmother's home where police found the body of Jenna Burleigh on Saturday. Hupperterz is accused of killing the Temple University student in Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Hupperterz transferred to Temple from Lackawanna College three years ago.

Now, he's in jail in Philadelphia charged with murder.