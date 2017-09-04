× Kids Serve Up Lemon-Aid for Harvey Victims

PECKVILLE — A group of kids in Lackawanna County made good use of their day off from school, raising more than $1,000 for Hurricane Harvey victims, one glass of lemonade at a time.

The kids camped out on a neighborhood corner in Peckville, all part of a plan hatched at Nana’s.

“I went over her house and she had the news on and I saw how terrible it was, like how terrible it looked in Texas. And I said we should do something to help, and she said you should do a lemonade sale,” said Kyle Liparulo of Peckville.

So they mixed up lemonade and a lot of batches of chocolate chip cookies. All the money raised would go victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Kyle and his siblings are big Houston Texans fans.

One post on Facebook and the lemonade stand far exceeded their goal.

“We put a thermometer to see how much money we could get and it started, the high was $600. And then we had to make a big extension on to the thermometer,” Liparulo said.

Soon, the thermometer level would rise above $1,000.

“That’s terrific. That’s the kind of people we are around here. We got to help everybody. That’s the name of the game. I just hope they get another thousand!” Joe Troy of Peckville said.

The final tally would come to about $1,200 headed to the American Red Cross. Their efforts got Nana’s seal of approval.

“These kids have a big heart, for everybody. They’re amazing, just amazing kids,” said Elaine Severs of Peckville.