LIVE High School Football Scores

Kids Serve Up Lemon-Aid for Harvey Victims

Posted 3:49 pm, September 4, 2017, by

PECKVILLE — A group of kids in Lackawanna County made good use of their day off from school, raising more than $1,000 for Hurricane Harvey victims, one glass of lemonade at a time.

The kids camped out on a neighborhood corner in Peckville, all part of a plan hatched at Nana’s.

“I went over her house and she had the news on and I saw how terrible it was, like how terrible it looked in Texas. And I said we should do something to help, and she said you should do a lemonade sale,” said Kyle Liparulo of Peckville.

So they mixed up lemonade and a lot of batches of chocolate chip cookies. All the money raised would go victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Kyle and his siblings are big Houston Texans fans.

One post on Facebook and the lemonade stand far exceeded their goal.

“We put a thermometer to see how much money we could get and it started, the high was $600. And then we had to make a big extension on to the thermometer,” Liparulo said.

Soon, the thermometer level would rise above $1,000.

“That’s terrific. That’s the kind of people we are around here. We got to help everybody. That’s the name of the game. I just hope they get another thousand!” Joe Troy of Peckville said.

The final tally would come to about $1,200 headed to the American Red Cross. Their efforts got Nana’s seal of approval.

“These kids have a big heart, for everybody. They’re amazing, just amazing kids,” said Elaine Severs of Peckville.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments