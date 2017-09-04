Gas Prices Soar As Labor Day Weekend Comes To A Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP -- Taking a trip for the holiday could have you digging deeper in your pockets.

People driving back home on Interstate-81 were in for a little surprise at the pump.

At this gas station on Susquehanna Boulevard near Hazleton gas prices are nearly three dollars.

People we spoke with say this jump put a dent in the Labor Day weekend.

“When we drove here we were at 2.16 and now we are at 2.94 it's crazy 15032942 it was double the costs for no reason I just think they are doing it just cause they can right now,” said Tabbitha Johnson of Virginia.

AAA says, gasoline prices are about fifty cents a gallon higher than they were last Labor Day weekend.

The damage from hurricane Harvey closed some oil refineries in Texas.

AAA says gas prices have gone up more than 25 cents from last week.

With prices going up people are now looking for alternative ways to save at the pump.

“Gas prices always go up a lot faster than they go down again but we drive a Prius,” said Brett Howe of Washington D.C.

As gas prices to continue to rise people are trying to find more ways to save at the pump.

“Just traveling less staying over at my buddies whatever happens,” said Briar Hagan of Sugarloaf Township.

“ It's been crazy its hard especially people on fixed incomes it's hard to deal with you have to save pennies in order to pay for gas because you have to go places,” Carrie Machesko, Hazleton

No one knows when gas prices will come down.

It all depends on how quickly Houston refiners can get back on their feet.