Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- Crews are on the scene of a fire at the abandoned Penn Hills Resort.

Officials tell us one of the buildings inside the former honeymoon resort in Analomink caught fire.

Analomink road is closed and a detour is in place.

No word on how that fire started.

Tune into Newswatch 16 at 10 and 11 o'clock tonight for updates.