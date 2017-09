Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE -- The Reading and Northern Steam Locomotive was approaching the Jim Thorpe Train Station just around 11 o'clock this morning when it collided with a vehicle.

The conductor blew the warning whistle but the car proceeded through the railroad crossing right in the train's path.

Fortunately, neither driver was hurt, just a bit shaken up, after the collision here in Carbon County.

This video is courtesy Jason Schaedler.